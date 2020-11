About this show

A contemporary take on the much loved fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, revealing the dark and mischievous side of the original stories. Wit and enchantment combine to bring to life the colourful and strange world of the child's imagination. Wolves, witches, and evil goblins abound in this richly textured journey down the winding path into the woods and recapture all of the dramatic energy and imaginative power that lies at the heart of these hauntingly magical stories.