In 2013 Bridget won the Foster's Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show with her show A BIC FOR HER. The show also won the 2014 South Bank Sky Arts Award for Best Comedy, the 2014 Chortle Award for Best Show and a 2014 Hospital 100 Club Award for Performance and Theatre. It won a prestigious 2014 Rose D'Or International Broadcasting Award for Best Radio Comedy. Between October 2015 and March 2016 Bridget had her own weekly column in Guardian Weekend magazine, for which she was nominated for a 2016 Glamour Magazine award. She has appeared in numerous TV and BBC Radio 4 programmes including Room 101, Have I Got News For You, Loose Ends and The Unbelievable Truth.