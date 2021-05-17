About this show

Roy Grace is back as the thrilling work of multi-million No.1 best-selling author Peter James returns to Richmond with the world premiere stage production of Looking Good Dead.

No good deed goes unpunished…hours after picking up a USB memory stick, left behind on a train seat, to try to return it to its owner, Tom Bryce inadvertently becomes a witness to a vicious murder. Reporting the crime to the police has disastrous consequences, placing him and his family in grave danger. When Detective Superintendent Roy Grace becomes involved, he has his own demons to contend with, while he tries to crack the case in time to save the Bryce family’s lives.

Adapted by award winning writer Shaun McKenna, Looking Good Dead will keep you on the edge of your seat until the chilling final moments!

Don’t miss your chance to see the world premiere tour of Peter James’ gripping new play.