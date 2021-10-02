About this show

Celebrate the life and career of a man who has interviewed over 2000 of the most important cultural figures of the 20th and 21st centuries. In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson is a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at his remarkable journey from a pit village in Yorkshire to the top of those famous stairs, whilst reliving the best moments from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.