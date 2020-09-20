About this show

Lucy is a hugely talented comedy actress and writer. In August 2011 she was a finalist in the Guilded Balloon's nationwide stand-up comedy competition So You Think You're Funny? In 2009 Lucy was elected to be mentored by Jeremy Dyson (League of Gentlemen) as part of Northern Laughs, a BBC initiative aimed at finding new comedy writing talent in the North of England. Since then Lucy's work has been showcased by BBC Comedy North, West Yorkshire Playhouse and the 24:7 Theatre Festival.

The hugely anticipated new show from Best Newcomer nominee. Lucy feels she's finally turned into a real women and she's ready to shout about it. Join her for an hour of proper belly laughs, unique off-beat humour and surreal anecdotes about bubblewrap, boxing and tits. Oh, and do you believe in UFOs?