English Youth Ballet returns to Darlington in cinematic style to present their latest production of CINDERELLA IN HOLLYWOOD. The production will showcase the exciting talents of 100 young dancers from the North East and will feature international principal dancers in the leading roles. Set in the glamorous era of 1950s Hollywood movies, this lavish production draws its inspiration from the film star Grace Kelly who met Prince Rainier of Monaco at a press party and later married him. Cinderella is a seamstress on a film set and the Fairy Godmother is her late mother - a former movie star of the 1930s. Her wicked sisters are Hollywood starlets competing with each other for starring film roles. The Prince meets Cinderella at the press party but at midnight she flees from the scene leaving a sparkly silver pointe-shoe as the only clue to her identity. The choreography has been created by Director Miss Janet Lewis and her team of international principal artists who coach the young dancers. The music combines Shostakovich Jazz Suites and Ballet Suites with memorable melodies from Hollywood films such as Tea for Two, Chinatown and Dancing in the Dark. The stunning new stage designs for the ballet are by Sebastian Petit and the costume designs are by Keith Bish.