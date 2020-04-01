About this show

Vaselina lives the quiet life on the third floor of a tall apartment block eating noodles and polishing her spoon collection. All that changes when she is forced to confront the terrifying Baba Yaga who plays her music too loudly and eats jelly babies with her mouth open.

A dark new fairytale, where danger skulks in the least expected corners, but safety is closer than you think. A sister and a brother are forced to flee from their home only to find themselves alone in a whole new landscape. A New-Place. Surely they will find safety here? But shshshsh! Just beyond in a chicken-leg house, lurks the most dangerous new danger, of the snap-you-up-and-gobble-you-down-if-you're-not-careful variety. The most infamous of witches. The most unpredictable of adversaries. The lip-smacking, chiddler-nicking, fear-smelling Baba Yaga! Stand by for magical shenanigans and belly-laughs aplenty which celebrates the brilliance and bravery of children (if you can stop shaking in your socks that is!). A dark new fairytale, where danger skulks in the least expected corners, but safety is closer than you think. 'Shshshsh! She's here!'