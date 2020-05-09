About this show

Al Murray is the pub landlord who holds forth on all manner of topics, waxing wide about the state of the world with all the skewed logic of a bar room philosopher. Anyone who has spent even the smallest amount of time in a pub will recognise these immaculate observations of British pub culture.

"Citizens of Hope and Glory! Our new tomorrow beckons. A new tomorrow that smells reassuringly of yesterday, but with wifi. One last heave and we will be there. And when the going gets tough the tough get going. Although the going won't get tough and anyone who tells you it is going to be tough is lying. "Come join me to marvel at the majesty of our green and pleasant land. A land globally renowned for our culture, history and places, like the world-famous Salisbury Cathedral. Join me to step backwards into the future."