About this show

This original presentation of Elvis' fantastic musical career takes you through the 68 special and Elvis in Concert years to a special acoustic section featuring beautiful ballads and gospel numbers recreated for the audience in an intimacy which could only be performed by a singer of huge talent and is not presented by any other artiste in the World. After the interval it's into the jumpsuit and enjoy all of Elvis' iconic numbers in a set that takes you through the Vegas era with all those favourite numbers including You Gave Me A mountain, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy plus many more which will make you believe you are there with Elvis.