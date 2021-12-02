About this show

Recently inducted into 'The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame' in New York, Roy is now known across the world as a founder of The Move, ELO, and Wizzard. This is a rock packed evening you won't want to miss. Featuring Roy with his Big Rock & Roll Band, performing classic hits including California Man, Flowers In The Rain, Fire Brigade, I Can Hear The Grass Grow, Blackberry Way, See My Baby Jive, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day, and many more. Roy and his band have been playing sell out venues around the country, in what has become an annual British Christmas tradition, and promises to be a great rockin' evening.