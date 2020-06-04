About this show

Armed only with a baguette and his questionable steed, join hot-headed D'Artagnan as he travels to Paris full of childish excitement and misplaced bravado to become a Musketeer. Will things go to plan? It's unlikely. With four actors and over 30 characters this will be their most hilariously chaotic adventure yet!

From Newport favourites Le Navet Bete, the award-winning creators of smash-hit shows Dracula: The Bloody Truth and Dick Tracy, comes a hilarious new comedy adventure that will have you rolling with laughter from here to the French countryside.