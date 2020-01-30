About this show

In order to rid his land of devastating plague, Oedipus has to find the murderer of the previous ruler, Laius. Determined to succeed, his well meaning search for the truth leads to his tragically spectacular demise. A political icon, revered by his people and loved by his family, he is the victim of the crullest whims of the gods who condemn him to a sordid destiny involving patricide and incest. Both innocent and guilty, the circumstances of his downfall power one of the world's greatest and most famous tragedies.