About this show

At Guy's London flat, old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985, and for Guy and his circle the world is about to change forever. Deliciously funny and bittersweet, Kevin Elyot's comedy captures the fragility of friendship, happiness and life itself. The play opened to rave reviews at the Royal Court Theatre in 1994 and then went on to win both the Evening Standard and Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Comedy, as well as awards from the Writers' Guild and Critics' Circle. Male nudity and frank discussions of homosexuality.