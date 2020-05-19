About this show

The first part of a series of work based on the life of the fictitious artist Patrick Watson, It Don't Worry Me is performed by the Catalan company Atresbandes and the duo Bertrand Lesca & Nasi Voutsas. Together they interrogate the tension between art, political correctness and what we consider to be offensive. Each scene is a like a new room in the imaginary museum of P.C.Watson's work and another take on our politically 'incorrect' minds. Atresbandes advocates for a laboratory theatre that emphasises the process of creation in order to question the world around us. They have presented All In (2017) & Locus Amoenus (2014) at Warwick Arts Centre. Bertrand Lesca and Nasi Voutsas's work is stripped back to say the least: the way they play with humour, brutality, and their ability to turn the mood of a room on a sixpence has resonated with audiences across the world. They previously presented Eurohouse (2016), Palmyra (2017) and One (2019) at Warwick Arts Centre and will be back in the Autumn with their new piece The End.

Helen Martin Studio