About this show

Six rock star jugglers strut with attitude to eight classic rock and roll songs whilst skillfully making their juggling balls literally dance to the music of the Rolling Stones, Bowie, Dylan, the Beach Boys and the Velvet Underground. Ever flying, ever-catching, the skilful and risky juggling sequences are spellbinding and juxtaposed with the sexy stance of a rock performer revelling in music. 8 Songs is an unforgettable journey into the soundtrack of our lives.