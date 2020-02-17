About this show

With it's mission of "championing change and celebrating diversity in classical music", the orchestra's work is often politically charged. A recent concert at St Paul's Cathedral revolved around issues of climate change, where Chineke! performed a new global orchestral work to highlight the climate emergency. Chineke! features music by composers of BME heritage in each of it's programmes, opening this special event with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's bewitching Othello Suite, taken from music written for a 1911 production of the play. The repertoire for the rest of this concert sets the stage for a profound evening, featuring former BBC New Generation Artist, Tai Murray, in Bruch's well-loved Violin Concerto, before closing with a celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth with a performance of his 7th Symphony.