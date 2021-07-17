About this show

Calling Planet Earth is a New Romantic symphony that goes on a journey through one of the greatest musical eras of all time - the electrifying 80s. Featuring songs from now legendary artists such as Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, The Human League, Ultravox, Tears For Fears, Depeche Mode, OMD, Japan, ABC, Soft Cell and many many more. Performed by an incredible live band with awesome symphonic arrangements combined with stunning vocals and cast, this is the must see show that simply defines a decade.