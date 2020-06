About this show

Comedy about four bouncers at a night club - the actors playing over 20 characters . ...It's Friday night it's club night - time for bouncers to come alive! All-new, up-dated version (1998). Meet giggly girls, lads on the make, Hooray Henries, pogo-ing punks and a smooth-talking DJ - all set against the tatty, glitzy glamour, flashing lights and pulsating beat of the dance floor... Contains strong language.

Studio