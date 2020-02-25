About this show

Long before his rise to cult fandom on University Challenge, Bobby Seagull was obsessed with numbers. They were the keys that unlocked the randomness of football results, the beauty of art and the best way to get things done. In his new book The Life-Changing Magic of Numbers, Bobby tells the story of his life and describes the incredible ways in which maths affects the world around us. From magic shows to rap lyric, hobbies to outer space, fitness to food, Bobby's infectious enthusiasm for numbers will change how you think about almost everything!

