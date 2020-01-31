Acknowledged by critics and peers as one of the best vocalists the UK has produced, her achievements include triple Mobo winner and double Brit and Mercury award nominee.
For a quarter of a century, Beverley Knight has confidently carved a solid career in music, highlighted by gold and platinum-selling albums, 14 Top 40 hits, sold-out tours, 3 MOBO Awards, and several Brit Award and Mercury Music Prize nominations. BK25 is a celebration of a true British soul music icon at the top of her game, with a view of many more great years to come.
Butterworth Hall