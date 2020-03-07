About this show

A contemporary twist on the classic Beauty and the Beast tale. Be charmed and surprised by a new twist on an old tale, inspired by the iconic era of 1920s and 30s cinema. Our young heroine Belle is plucked from a life of poverty by Merill, a greedy film producer who sweeps her off her feet and into fame and fortune in the movies. Caught up in the glitz and glamour, Belle forgets her roots and is ensnared by a world obsessed with good looks - but looks aren't everything, right? A journey of discovery which explores perceptions of physical beauty and how two strangers can overcome their differences. Will Beauty come to understand and accept the Beast? Featuring a skillful mix of puppetry, film projections and an original musical score.

Helen Martin Studio