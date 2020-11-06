About this show

Rollin Stoned have been named "Best Tribute Band" in the UK by The Stage Magazine and described by The Times as "better than the real thing". They have been revered by both Stones fans for their authenticity and the real Stones who booked them for the band's birthday! The costumes are shamelessly camp, gaudy and fab, the instruments genuinely vintage and the wit irreverent. The show focuses on the early part of The Rolling Stones' career from 1964 - 1969 and features well-loved hits including, 'Jumping Jack Flash', 'Paint It Black', 'NotFade Away' and 'Satisfaction'.