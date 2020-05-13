About this show

Retelling the classic fairy-tale with a Northern Ballet twist, Little Red Riding Hood is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live ballet, music and theatre. Little Red Riding Hood is a kind and thoughtful little girl who loves her family. One day, on a visit to her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the forest who just wants something to eat. But is he really such a big, bad wolf? Join Little Red on her adventure as she makes friends and discovers the importance of kindness.