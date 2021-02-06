About this show

A contemporary musical comedy about Troy, a popular high school basketball star, and Gabriella, a shy, academically gifted newcomer, who discover they share a secret passion for singing. When they sign up to audition together for the lead roles in the school musical it threatens East High's rigid social order and sends their peers into uproar. In an attempt to maintain the status quo, the ‘jocks’ and ‘brainiacs’, and even the drama club regulars, are soon hatching convoluted plans to separate the pair and keep them offstage. Defying expectations and taking a chance on their dreams, and each other, the couple inspires the other students to go public with some surprising hidden talents of their own.