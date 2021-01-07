About this show

A popular panto long before it got the Disney treatment.

An arrogant Prince is turned into a beast as punishment for his vanity and has only one chance to lift the curse... to find true love before the final petal falls. Featuring all the well known characters of this much-loved story (and a few new ones!), this production features spectacular songs and dances, colourful costumes and lots of fun and laughs for the whole family. Led by Belle, a kind hearted and innocent soul devoted to her father Alphonse the story winds through many twists and turns. Helped and hindered in equal measure by the other principle characters including Belle's two greedy older sisters, Whitney and Britney, The larger than life family housekeeper, Madam Fifi and her daft son Jacques, the vain and conceited Gustave and of course the fearsome beast himself this tale is one not to be missed.