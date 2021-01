About this show

An all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza as you enter the secret world of one of the greatest movie-musicals of all time. Bursting at the seams with timeless classics including Come What May, Your Song, Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend, Roxanne, Lady Marmalade plus songs from some of the most iconic movie musicals of all time. Travel back in time as the Children of the Revolution take you on a thrilling non-stop journey into the sexy, disreputable and glamorous underworld of Paris.