About this show

You shall go to the ball! We are bibbidi, bobbidi, back with this streaming of our production of the charming pantomime Cinderella, filmed in front of our live audience of over 800 people in 2019! After a record-breaking production last Christmas, the Mercury panto has been brought back for you to enjoy online. Which can only mean glitter, glamour, songs and fun for all the family from your own home!

You are cordially invited to the ball of the year with Cinderella, the ultimate rags-to-riches tale. Complete with everyone’s favourite festive duo, Antony Stuart-Hicks and Dale Superville – winners of the Best Ugly Sisters at the 2020 Great British Pantomime Awards!

Poor Cinderella spends her days cleaning, cooking and tidying for the cruel Baroness and her rotten daughters. That is until one day the Prince decides to host an extravagant ball to find his princess and insists that every eligible lady should attend. But little does Cinderella know, life is about to turn itself upside down and an exciting adventure awaits.

Will Cinderella escape her daily chores? Will the Prince find his happy ever after? Will the Sisters ever stop their incessant whining? Cinderella is the perfect festive fix for the whole family to enjoy and will leave you singing all the way to the sofa – Just don’t leave your slippers behind!

Your booking will support the freelancers whose work you will see onstage, those working tirelessly behind the scenes and the future of the Mercury Theatre. Freelancers are the lifeblood of our productions and collaborations and we are grateful that your generous support will offer them, and the theatre, hope for the year ahead.

Your ticket will enable you to view the online stream of our 2019 panto Cinderella, as many times as you like between 19 December and 1 January.

We will send your viewing link and full instructions to access the streaming of Cinderella 24hours prior to the first available viewing date. You can access the show at a time and date that suits you in this available period.

Cinderella is captioned.