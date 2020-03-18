About this show

Howard Coggins looks like Henry VIII. There's no escaping that. Stu McLoghlin doesn't really look like any of the wives, but he's going to give it a go. After their previous self-funded two-man historical drama is savaged in the press, Howard (Treasure Island) and Stu (Swallows and Amazons, Kneehigh's The Wild Bride) are at their wits' end. Then they hit upon an idea for a show that could change everything... But can two of Bristol's favourite theatrical sons put aside their differences and make it through to the end without killing each other? This promises to be an ill-researched lesson in cross-dressing Tudor history that you'll never forget.