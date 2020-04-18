About this show

Seann is a charming and charismatic natural born observational storyteller, and one of the most frighteningly precocious talents to emerge from the UK comedy circuit in years. Within two years of his first comedy performance, Seann was the winner of the Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year. Shortly after other accolades included Chortle Best Breakthrough Act Nominee 2010 and Chortle Best Compere Nominee 2011.

Seann wanted to be a stand-up comedian from the age of 10. In this show, he tells us how he got here, from growing up in Brighton to gathering a slew of TV credits and glowing reviews, to becoming a tabloid villain. This fresh show mixes some of his best loved routines with new candid stories from the last ten years.