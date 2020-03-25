About this show

The Champagne Musical includes songs such as "High Society", "Who Wants to be a Millionaire", "I Love Paris" and "Let's Misbehave". The show is set in the fashionable High Society world of Philadelphia, Tracy Samantha Lord is engaged to be married to the dependable George Kitteredge. However her wedding plans are disrupted by the arrival of her ex-husband C K Dexter Haven and two reporters from the tabloid press, who are keen to publish scandalous stories about Tracy's father and his affair with an 'exotic dancer' ! The wedding does eventually go ahead - but who does Tracy marry?!