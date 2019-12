About this show

Roger McGough, 'a trickster you can trust', has done more than most to breathe life into poetry. part of the top-selling Mersey Sound with Brian Patten and Adrian Henri, he also had hits with The Scaffold and club dates with Grimms, which led to more broadcasts, books and gigs than Chaucer.

Roger McGough's new show with Walter, Steve and Chris of LiTTLe MACHiNe features a fine selection of vintage, classic and surprising poems set to music. It's a gala gig that's making waves!