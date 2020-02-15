About this show

When Doris and Delilah wake up to find something strange and sparkly has fallen from the sky, they are inspired to put on the world's greatest magic show! But HOW do you make real magic happen? What ingredients do you need and who can help them? Along the way they encounter some fabulous characters, from a transformative moth, a giant singing frog, an artistic spider and a rather grumpy stick insect to some beautiful fireflies who all help to create their dream. Will the conjuring trick work and will anything EVER come out of the hat? A story about friendship and true magic. Full to the brim with lively songs by Tom Gray of Gomez that will have everyone joining in!