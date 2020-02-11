About this show

One of Britain's most unusual and ambitious new circus companies, Joli Vyann was founded in 2012 by Olivia Quayle and Jan Patzke. In the same year it won the National Theatre's Watch This Space and Stockton International Riverside G120 scheme.

Anima is Latin for breath, life and soul. With their unique blend of dance and acrobatics, Joli Vyann's new show ANIMA portrays the delicate connection between two people and takes us on a journey through an intimate look at the simple, yet constant, act of breathing. We all breathe from the moment we are born to the moment we die, it's a universal shared experience. How does breath affect our emotions? Our physicality? Our very being? The two performers and a live Taiko drummer push themselves to the limits of their physicality