About this show

Joe Stilgoe is a serious musician having fun. His parents, both professional musicians, encouraged him to practise and it's now paying off as he draws comparisons with singer/pianists such as Nat King Cole, Harry Connick Jr, Buddy Greco and Jamie Cullum. His singing, piano playing and sense of humour have made him a regular at the UK's top jazz clubs including Ronnie Scotts, where he regularly plays with his dynamic trio.

Joe Stilgoe makes a welcome return with Christmas at the Movies. In this brand-new show, Joe adds his own original and stylish orchestrations to some of movie history's most memorable moments including It's A Wonderful Life, White Christmas, Home Alone and Elf. His eclectic cinematic taste and joyous ease with an audience will bring you that gingerbread feeling in no time.