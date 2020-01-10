London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
An adventurous, jubilant and kaleidoscopic exploration of colour. Five virtuoso jugglers and four contemporary dancers combine juggling genius with masterful choreography and an immersive score, pushing the boundaries of dance and circus.