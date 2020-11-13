About this show

London drag icon and legendary cult performer Jonny Woo teams with Olivier winning star of La clique & La Soiree, Le Gateau Chocolat for an evening of unadulterated musical theatre nonsense. Hilarious hijinks and shady shenanigans abound as they 'Les Misermassacre' all the musicals you know and love. Jonny Woo and Le Gateau Chocolat will drag through the back catalogue of fabulous musicals for a raucous night of ballsy ballads, delightful duets and slaughtered show tunes. From Gypsy to Grease, Annie to Lion King - no show is safe! A Night At The Musicals is a tortured love letter to the glorious genre of musical theatre. High glamour, divine costumes and some hilariously 'tenuous links' are guaranteed in a night you'll never forget!