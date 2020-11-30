About this show

Prepare to unwrap Christmas with a delightfully festive evening of seasonal words and music. West End singers Rebecca Trehearn and Rebecca Caine, matched with five fine musicians, will join CFT Artistic Director Daniel Evans and a special guest to sing a range of traditional carols, and share some favourite yuletide poems and prose with some surprises. A Merry Little Christmas Celebration will be a joyous and warming start to the season, with a free glass of mulled wine or fruit punch for every member of the audience.