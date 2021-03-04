About this show

Re-live the sounds of the 50s & 60s as The Golden Age of Rock ?n' Roll is authentically recreated by The Vintage Boys. With immaculate 3-part harmony, slick choreography, sharp suits and the backing of an incredible live band, the boys perfectly capture the look and sound of the golden era and will have you singing along and dancing in the aisles with their high-energy performance. Featuring over 40 hits from stars of the 50s and 60s including Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Del Shannon, Bill Haley, Dion, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and many more! The show also features a little taste of what today's music would sound like in the 50s & 60s as the boys put their unique 'Vintage' twist on a couple of modern day pop hits.