About this show

The hugely successful and attractive chat show host Draycott Harris has a problem...he has no luck with women. Draycott enlists the help of his long-lost, worldly-wise brother to assist him in the pursuit of his new, sexy PR girl, Honey Tooks. What neither brother anticipates however is that Draycott's long-suffering secretary Julia has been nurturing a growing passion for her boss, which is set to explode. This hilarious and fast-paced comedy had a long and successful run in the West End.

Part of The Summer Play Season