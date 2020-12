About this show

Set in a small Pennine village in the 1920's, Amy and Arthur have been happily married for less than a year, but the village begins to gossip when Amy starts visiting the public baths and going for long walks alone. Rumours of the 'fancy man' she is allegedly seeing just won't go away and when she falls pregnant, Arthur is convinced that the baby isn't his and nothing Amy can do or say will change his mind, leading to a tragic and unexpected twist.