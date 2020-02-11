About this show

George Bailey has dedicated his life to helping others, but the machinations of a local developer have driven him to despair. Clarence the gentle Angel, who is yet to earn his wings, comes to Earth to help the compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman by showing what life would have been like if he never existed, and the truth behind what makes a meaningful life. This feel good story is a great example of just how valuable the gift of life is, and how large of an impact even one person can have on the life of so many others.