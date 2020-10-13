About this show

Belgian detective extraordinaire, Artemis Arinae, is set to enjoy a holiday cruise along the river Nile when tragedy strikes. All the passengers and staff aboard are suspects, and the murder count is growing, will Arinae's little grey cells identify the murderer in time?

A versatile cast of just four, brings to life lascivious lawyers, crocked captains, fastidious physicians, ardently amorous authors, feuding femme fatales, plodding paramours, friendly first mates and attractive Americans, in this romp inspired by Christie, Coward and Wodehouse