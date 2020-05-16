About this show

Catch Us If You Can, is a theatrical experience featuring all of the very best songs from the most creative musical decade of all time! This self-contained multimedia extravaganza catalogues all of those memorable moments from an era that changed the face of modern music. The energy and enthusiasm brought to the stage from these 6 young musicians will guarantee to bring the audience into this swinging decade for an experience they will not forget. All of the songs are performed live and will be presented to you with the energy and enthusiasm to get those toes tapping and feet on the dance floor! From the clothes they wear to the instruments they play, Catch Us If You Can will provide you with the most authentic sixties experience in the UK. This 1960's variety show covers all your favourite artists and also pays a special tribute to The Beatles & The Rolling Stones. All songs performed by Steve Hemming, David Hambridge, Lee Hambridge and Zal Jones from The Revolvers, with special guests Jack O'Boyle and Victoria Jones

These 6 musicians have a genuine love of everything sixties and this show is a must see experience for audiences of all ages to take them back in time to witness the magical music that came from this wonderful part of our history!