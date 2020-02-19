About this show

The Mamas and Papas, one of the super groups from the Golden age of the Flower Power Era in the 60's. They brought us smash hits like "Monday Monday", "Creeque Ally", "Dedicated To The One I Love", "I Saw Her Again Last Night" "California Dreaming", just to name a few. This show will instantly transport you back to one of the most iconic periods of the Sixties. The flower power Eera, where peace, love & psychedelia flowed freely to the great music of Scott McKenzie, The Flowerpot Men, Barry McGuire, The Lemon Pipers , The Turtles, plus many, many more. Don't miss this opportunity to relive a summer of love in one great show.