About this show

Bet and Al lead a hum-drum, if not claustrophobic, life with the friction in their relationship similar to the banter that goes on between all partners, until Bet wins a short holiday for two in Paris. It's their first time abroad, and they find themselves dealing with everyday French situations in an all too recognisably English way. But the break has profound effects on the way they look at the world around them; their horizons have opened up immeasurably, and once they return home can they settle back so easily into the life they once led? Contains adult language.