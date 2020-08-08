About this show

Grosvenor Park roars back into life for one production in August with Shakespeare's joyous, open-hearted farce. Two sets of separated twins loose on the island of Ephesus; things are bound to get complicated. And they do. Masters & servants, husbands & wives, parents & children, strangers & natives all get terribly confused in Shakespeare's mishap strewn comedy. A rare, wildly light-hearted treat for all ages.