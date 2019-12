About this show

Nothing could prepare Fancy Day for the small village of Mellstock. Young, beautiful and educated, she soon catches the eye of the honest, hard working Dick Dewy who is struck by love at first sight. But all is not simple for Fancy when she receives offers from Reverend Maybold, who can show her the world, and Farmer Shiner, who can offer wealth and stability. Torn between love, opportunity, and her father’s expectations Fancy has a hard decision to make.

Irving Studio