About this show

Tweedy is putting on a large scale theatre production of Sherlock Holmes. He's built the set, got the props and booked The Everyman Theatre for the show. There is only one problem - Tweedy has lost all the actors! Tweedy calls on his faithful friend Monsieur Loyal for help, and together the two of them must solve the mystery of the missing actors and also perform the whole show between the two of them. How hard can that be? Come help Tweedy find the clues and finish the show, or just come witness the hilarity that unfolds as he tries - either way it will be a mayhem filled mystery the likes of which the world has never seen!