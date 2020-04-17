About this show

This uniquely entertaining show joyfully re-creates the magical "spirit" of Elton John and his music covering 4 decades of incredible music, from the 70's up to the present day.

C.J. Marvin performs brilliantly as Elton John wearing the outrageous colourful costumes and playing live piano, capturing the essence of Elton John and together with his live band and backing singers! The Elton Show is a spectacularly entertaining evening and an affectionate salute to the music and energy of the Rocket Man, featuring many of Elton's greatest hits including Your Song, Saturday Night's All Right for Fighting, I'm Still Standing, Can You Feel The Love Tonight? and many more!