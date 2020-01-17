About this show

Gladys began her lengthy music career in the 1950's when she performed alongside her brother, sister and cousins. 1959 saw the group secured their first big hit in America with a cover version of "Every Beat of My Heart". They received international recognition when they signed to the world famous Motown record label. Their hit single "Midnight Train to Georgia" remains one of the most famous Motown tunes to date and was honored as one of "The Greatest Songs of All Time" by Rolling Stone magazine. After almost three decades together the band split but Gladys went on to become a global superstar. Career highlights include recording the official theme song to the James Bond movie "License to Kill", winning eleven Grammy awards and receiving a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.